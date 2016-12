Prince Mokotedi's participation in polygraph not necessary - HAWKS Unit says Major General's involvement in test will not serve any legal purpose

IPID misleading public – HAWKS Ongoing investigation against McBride has nothing to do with the Minister of Police, says Ntlemeza

Zuma to wait before appointing interim SABC board – Presdiency President will be guided by recommendations of National Assembly

EThekwini City Manager alleged victim of ANC bullying – Zwakele Mncwango DA says S'bu Sithole was allegedly sacked for blocking ANC cadre deployment

Rising road carnage worrying – POPCRU Union says 845 deaths have been recorded since beginning of month, indicating a 17% increase

The DA must recall Helen Zille - ANC WCape Party says WCape Premier is a chief racist who does not value what this country is about

Another party activist murdered – ANC KZN Party shocked by assassination of member, says police must leave no stone unturned in their investigation

White South African economy lives and breed racism – ANCYL Youth League says white racists believe that their economic standing in society continues to make them a superior race

Maghuve's resignation not enough – SACP Party says Parliament must set in motion a process towards an interim board

RFI issued for nuclear build programme - Eskom SOE says this is an information gathering exercise which will not create any financial commitments or obligations

City ranks tops for foreign direct investment strategy – City of Cape Town Only Africa city to be listed, other cities listed include Edinburgh, Hong Kong and Chicago

Investment in Africa’s people remains a priority – Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Chairperson says it is not possible to talk about African development without talking about mobilization of domestic resources for growth

Brutal attacks on members worrying – IFP Party asks police to offer a reward to anyone who has information that will lead to the arrest of murderer