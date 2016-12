Mogale City official asks Mashatile to intervene New mayor 'will lead municipality to dysfunction'

The rand must fall, when it rises we will control economy – Maine ANCYL president says ruling party afraid of the market and rating agencies

Black people still don't control the economy – Zuma President says ANC wants to de-racialise the economy 'because it was constructed on racial basis'

Zuma's 'white monopoly' comments an insult to ANC stalwarts – COPE Party says President speaks without thinking

I am the most powerful person in South Africa – Motsoeneng Former SABC COO also expresses frustration with board members coming out against him

89 children on Cape Flat killed with weapons stolen by ex-police colonel Incidents were linked via ballistics to more than 800 firearms that ended up in hands of gangs

eThekwini City Manager still at work amid claims of sacking S'bu Sithole says he has not been fired

KZN ANCYL not over Madonsela's 'state capture' report Members sing a song asking former Public Protector 'tell us, what has Zuma done?'

Monopoly capital and their stooges attacked me last year - Jacob Zuma President also says that those that control the economy, control everything - even the media

It is our responsibility to cleanse the ANC - Collen Maine ANCYL President says he doesn't know why Zuma bowed to pressure to reverse appointment of Des van Rooyen as finance minister

We don't want to undermine Parliament's inquiry – SABC Public broadcaster not willing to discuss R42m fraud allegations

'Pangas, pepper spray' at Congolese protest in Pretoria Police have been guarding the embassy since Monday with police vehicles and nyalas

SABC's Maguvhe must still face the music - Political parties Chairperson must 'still be held accountable for state of public broadcaster'