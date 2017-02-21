Party says there was no consultation with alliance partners over the deployment

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's appointment to Parliament problematic and improperly handled: SACP Moses Kotane Province

20 February 2017

The SACP in the Province of Moses Kotane notes the ongoing public debate about the possible appointment of Brian Molefe as an ANC MP. Molefe's appointment is apparently based on the removal of Abram Mudau from the North West Province's National Council of Provinces representatives. We learnt about this decision through the media when it first ermerged, as if we are not an ally of the ANC, as if we do not share a common Alliance electoral platform, as if we have not compaigned together for the ANC to win elections.

There was no consultation or engagements with Alliance partners, or at leat with the SACP as an Alliance partner. This pattern of unilateralism was entrenched by the provincial leadership of the ANC since the 2014 general election. The fellows have appropriated to themselves, exclusively, the "prerogative" to change lists, even without involving the provincial deployment committee.‎

The ANC Provincial Chairperson highlighted the deployment change in his political input at the last ANC PEC Lekgotla. But his political input was not open to discussion. This new tradition in the province does not fit in with the principles of internal democarcy. Neither does it constitute consultation with Alliance partners especially at ANC meetings extended to Alliance partners.

Consultation requires meaningful engagements: freedom of discussion. Without freedom of discussion, especially where it is required, there can be no unity in action. It is important for the ANC to walk the talk. This year, according to the ANC, is the year of unity in action in memory of OR Tambo. The manner in which Molefe was appointed represents the exact opposite of the commitment.

No person within the ANC-headed Alliance denies the ANC the right to take deployment decisions. But this has to be done properly in the context of our shared Alliance electoral strategy. Decisions that affect public interest not only ‎impact on the ANC but on the Alliance as a whole. The ANC leadership must avoid placing Alliance partners in a position where we are forced to relate to such decisions via the media.

For us as the SACP, the point is less about, solely, a person's membership of the ANC, in which province or ward that person lives, but that person's contribution as a member in the life of the organisation where s/he belongs. The danger of placing membership verification above all else is that if it is proven that indeed Molefe is an ANC member in North West Province or Ward 29 in Madibeng then his deployment might be justifiable.

Nevertheless way deployments have been done in our province makes it doubtful whether Mudau voluntarily withdrew.

The central reason why we have a problem with the deployment of Molefe emanates from the circumstances of his resignation from the strategic position of Eskom CEO and the reasons he gave for the resignation, including what he said he will focus on after resigning. There are glaring contradictions in this regard.

The big question is: Where is the ANC national leadership in this confusion? What does the leadership think is the impact of Molefe telling the nation that he was in a neighbouring sheeben next to the Gupta family compound in Saxonworld and then, related to this, announcing his resignation from Eskom? Why is the leadership of the ANC both at the provincial and national levels not advising each other on the possible consequences of his deployment.

As the SACP in the Province of Moses Kotane we believe that Molefe's deployment to Parliament was not handled properly. It is problematic to start with. But it is not too late for the ANC to decisively self-correct‎ and find an appropriate way forward.‎ This is our call to the ANC!

Issued by Madoda Sambatha, Provincial Secretary, SACP Moses Kotane Province, 20 February 2017