DA will not allow politically-motivated individuals to destabilise efforts to bring service delivery to people of area

DA condemns violent protests in Eldorado Park

8 May 2017

DA Councillors in the affected wards will lay charges of incitement to violence against those who are responsible for the violent protest action in Eldorado Park today.

We have received reports that the protest may be politically-motivated. The aim seems to be to destabilise delivery in Eldorado Park. We therefore welcome that Councillors Fazel Jaffer of Ward 18 and Peter Rafferty of Ward 17, will lay charges at the local police station.

The DA is concerned about the impact that the protest is having on the immediate and the surrounding communities. We call for calm following the blockading of roads which began in the early hours this morning. We also encourage community members to refrain from partaking in these protests.

We will not allow politically-motivated individuals to destabilise the efforts to bring delivery to the people of Eldorado Park.

Issued by John Moodey, DA Gauteng Leader, 8 May 2017