League appeals to Dennis Bloem to focus on dealing with his party's Israel supporting alliance partner

THE ANCWL STATEMENT ON CONGRESS OF THE PEOPLE SPOKESPERSON DENNIS BLOEM

22nd January 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has noted with utter dismay remarks by Congress of the People (COPE) Spokesperson Dennis Bloem purporting that the ANCWL is one of the main drivers of the destructive agenda that seeks to have Cde Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to replace Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The ANCWL will not remain silent when labelled as a destructive force by anyone in particular those who are suffering from 2007 conference hang-over. There are no drivers of destructive agenda in the ANC. The destructive forces who thought they have birth right to lead in the ANC left after 2007 to establish a political party that got 30 seats in National Assembly in 2009 and went down to 3 seats in 2014.

The ANCWL is humbled by the fact that majority of those who were misled by these power-mongers realised that they are being led astray and returned.back to their home the ANC. The ANCWL supporters and members will work tirelessly to ensure the few remaining members of this organisation formed by those who were angry and frustrated for not being elected into leadership positions returns home.

The ANCWL appeals to Mr Bloem to focus on dealing with Cope alliance partner -the Israel supporter. Instead of sourcing gossip.from faceless, unreliable sources and making news headlines, Mr Bloem must deal with real facts that over yrs members of Cope alliance partner like Mike Waters, Penny Sparrow, Chris Roberts and Kohler Barnard did not shy away from racist remarks against black.people. The slowly dying Cope is lying in the same bed with the organisation that harbours some fanatics of racism and Mr Bloem is silent about those destructive forces sowing disunity in the country. Mr Bloem's organisation is proudly in coalition with DA whose City of Joburg (CoJ) Executive Mayor has allegedly labelled black women who hold executive positions in CoJ as having used sex to get those positions and he is silent about this sexiest partrichial remarks directed to black women. His organisation is in Alliance with an organisation that it's current leader praised Bantu education and it's former leader called blacks refugees in Cape Town.

Mr Bloem as a former member of parliament is expected to know that the prerogative of appointing cabinet members is of the State President as explicitly stated in the Constitution of Republic of South Africa. The ANCWL respects those Constitutional powers vested to the State President and will not interfere in that.

The ANCWL under the leadership of President Cde Bathabile Dlamini and her collective supports the State President Jacob Zuma. No amount of labelling or name calling from any person will deter the ANCWL, as the integral part of the ANC to support the democratically elected President whose term of office as ANC President comes to end in 2017 and his term as State President comes to end in 2019.

The ANCWL appeals to all its members and supporters to beware of the wedge-drivers -faceless unreliable sources trying hard to cause disunity in the organisation. All members and supporters of ANCWL must continue rallying behind the leadership of Cde Bathabile and her collective and work towards making the ANC an even more effective instrument of liberation in the hands of the people. The unity and integrity of the ANC is sacrosanct and must be defended at all times.

Statement issued by Meokgo Matuba, Secretary General of the ANCWL, 22 January 2017